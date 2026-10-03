At least 4 injured in Kyiv region as Russia, Ukraine exchange overnight strikes

Russia and Ukraine exchanged overnight strikes Saturday, with several people injured, officials from both sides said.

Four people were injured in a Russian drone attack in the town of Hostomel, northwest of the capital, Kyiv regional military administration head Timur Tkachenko said on Telegram.

In Kyiv, Russia attacked the Pivnichnyi Bridge, targeting key bridges in the capital for the third consecutive day, the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

"Traffic across the bridge from the Left Bank to the Right Bank has currently been blocked," Klitschko said, stressing that the attack damaged the road surface and overhead trolleybus lines.

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed the attacks, saying its forces struck Ukrainian infrastructure and a maritime vessel allegedly used in support of the Ukrainian armed forces.

It said overnight drone strikes hit the Pivnichnyi road bridge across the Dnieper River in Kyiv, a logistics center in Hostomel used to store supplies for Ukrainian forces, and a dry cargo ship carrying dual-use goods to the port of Odesa.

In Russia's Kaluga region, "several people" suffered minor injuries as a result of a Ukrainian attack that damaged apartment buildings and private homes, Gov. Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram.

The ministry also said that 218 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over several Russian regions and Crimea-which Russia illegally annexed in 2014-as well as the Black Sea and Sea of Azov.

Independent verification of both sides' claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.





