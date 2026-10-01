Trump declines to endorse Netanyahu ahead of Israeli elections

US President Donald Trump declined to endorse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for another term in office ahead of upcoming elections, avoiding direct backing of his long-time ally in an interview published on Thursday.

"Well, I can only say that I'm not involved in politics anymore, except that we're popular—," Trump told TIME magazine when asked whether the premier should be given another term in Oct. 27 elections.

Pressed again, he responded: "No, my primary thing—I do want to help them defend Israel," pivoting away from an explicit endorsement in the interview conducted on Monday.

Trump pointed instead to his personal standing among the Israeli public, claiming his popularity reaches "like 99%" due to past policies.

Asked whether Washington could work more effectively with opposition contender and former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, Trump said he did not "hear bad things about him," but cautioned against dismissing Netanyahu.

"People have written off Bibi (Netanyahu) many, many times, just like they've written off me many, many times," Trump said. "I wouldn't underestimate Bibi."

Trump's relationship with Netanyahu is said to have become more strained in recent months due to the war in Iran, and Israel's continued attacks in Lebanon and Gaza.





