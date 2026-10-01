Moscow expels group of Hungarian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Russia said Thursday that it had expelled a group of diplomats from Hungary's diplomatic missions in the country in a tit-for-tat response.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Hungary's charge d'affaires in Russia was summoned and informed of the decision, which concerned a "group of staff members" from the country's embassy in Moscow and its consulates in St. Petersburg and Kazan.

"A strong protest was lodged with the head of the diplomatic mission regarding the Hungarian authorities' unfounded and openly unfriendly demand-issued on Sept. 8, 2026-for a number of Russian diplomatic staff members to leave the country," it said.

The ministry added that the Hungarian diplomats were required to leave Russian territory within two weeks.

On Sept. 8, Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban announced that Budapest had expelled 10 Russian diplomats, saying they had "engaged in activities in Hungary that are unacceptable for diplomats under the Vienna Convention."

She stressed that the move was aimed at protecting the country's security and sovereignty, adding the decision did not mean cutting diplomatic ties with Moscow and that Hungary would maintain dialogue with Russia.

For its part, the Kremlin said that Moscow would implement an "adequate" response concerning the move, stating that it will have a negative impact on the whole range of bilateral relations.





