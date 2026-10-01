UK announces 31 new sanctions against Russia

The British government on Thursday announced a package of 31 new sanctions against Russia as the UK steps up economic pressure ahead of the winter.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the 31 new measures include sanctioning "LNG shadow fleet vessels, Kremlin disinformation networks and perpetrators of civilian torture and child indoctrination."

"Action comes as Russia fired over 3,100 jet powered drones into Ukraine in September, outstripping its grim wartime record from August," it noted.

The sanctions include eight people involved in the "arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment" of Ukrainian civilians, according to the statement.

It added that a further seven individuals are being targeted for their role in the "indoctrination and militarisation" of Ukrainian children, including those deported by the Russian authorities.

"We are targeting both the revenues that help sustain Russia's aggression and perpetrators of horrendous crimes against Ukrainian civilians, including children. The UK will not flinch in our support for Ukraine," Minister for Europe Lord Wood of Anfield said in the statement.

The UK government noted that the new measures demonstrate the country's determination, alongside partners, to hold those responsible for "Russian state aggression" against Ukraine to account, constrain the revenues sustaining its war and defend the security of Ukraine, the UK and Europe.

"While the UK does not seek confrontation with Russia, until (President Vladimir) Putin chooses to end his senseless and barbaric war, the UK's support for Ukraine will remain unshakeable," added the statement.



