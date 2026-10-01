Poland extends border controls with Germany, Lithuania for 6 months

The Polish government on Thursday announced a six-month extension of border controls with Germany and Lithuania.

The government said in a news release that the controls were extended from Oct. 2, 2026 to March 30, 2027 by order of Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski.

"The decision aims to further reduce illegal migration and strengthen Poland's security," the statement said.

Border controls with Germany and Lithuania have been in place since July 7, 2025 due to migratory pressure from Belarus.

"During this time, over 4.5 million people and nearly 2.3 million vehicles have been checked," the government said.

It said nearly 1,300 people had been denied entry since the reintroduction of border controls with Lithuania, while more than 130 were detained for aiding and abetting illegal border crossings.

The government added that nearly 1,200 people had been denied entry at the border with Germany.

"Border controls are an effective tool in reducing illegal migration. Extending them will help maintain control over migratory pressures and strengthen border security," the statement added.





