Over three-quarters of Czechs concerned about AI-generated fraud

More than three-quarters of Czechs are concerned about fraud generated using artificial intelligence, Czech Radio reported Thursday, citing a survey by the Czech AI Association.
The survey found that around 77.5% of respondents expressed concern over AI-assisted scams.
It also found that 72.3% were concerned about deepfake videos and images, while 70.6% feared cyberattacks.
Around a quarter said they could identify a convincing deepfake.
The survey also revealed significant support for labeling publicly available AI-generated content.
More than 70%, meanwhile, backed teaching children in schools how AI works and how to use it safely.
The survey was reportedly conducted among 1,407 adults.