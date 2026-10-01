Over three-quarters of Czechs concerned about AI-generated fraud

More than three-quarters of Czechs are concerned about fraud generated using artificial intelligence, Czech Radio reported Thursday, citing a survey by the Czech AI Association.

The survey found that around 77.5% of respondents expressed concern over AI-assisted scams.

It also found that 72.3% were concerned about deepfake videos and images, while 70.6% feared cyberattacks.

Around a quarter said they could identify a convincing deepfake.

The survey also revealed significant support for labeling publicly available AI-generated content.

More than 70%, meanwhile, backed teaching children in schools how AI works and how to use it safely.

The survey was reportedly conducted among 1,407 adults.





