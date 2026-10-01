Türkiye Innovation Week to gather global tech leaders to discuss AI transformation in business

Türkiye Innovation Week (TIW26) will bring together global experts in Istanbul on Oct. 15-17 to discuss sweeping artificial intelligence (AI) transformations across the business landscape.

The summit, hosted by the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM), will focus on how AI is reshaping business models and corporate structures. Anadolu is the event's global communications partner.

Former Harvard Business School professor Prithwiraj Choudhury will discuss the future of work, focusing on how human workers will interact with autonomous AI agents in the workplace.

AI strategist Daron Yondem, who has worked on AI and organizational transformation following his roles at Microsoft, will explore the new era of AI and how the technology is shifting from content generation toward directly executing tasks.

Global expert Andreas Wil Gerdes will address broader structural changes in the workforce, including the expansion of remote work and the growing digital nomad lifestyle.

The event will also examine how AI is transforming creative industries, with former Warner Bros. executive Jason Bevan sharing insights from his experience marketing franchises such as Harry Potter, Joker and The Dark Knight across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The speaker lineup also includes Hacking HR founder and CEO Enrique Rubio, AI Institute founder Maryrose Lyons, Galaxy for Technology founder and CEO Reema Diab, AQai founder and CEO Ross Thornley, RoRemote founder Rowena Hennigan and Remote Work Europe founder Maya Middlemiss.

The experts will address issues shaping the future of global business, ranging from global talent mobility and remote work to AI governance.





