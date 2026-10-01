New Zealand Parliament dissolved ahead of November national election

New Zealand's Parliament was dissolved Thursday, marking the official launch of campaigning for next month's national election, according to an official announcement.



The country's 54th Parliament held its final sitting on Sept. 23 ahead of the Nov. 7 vote.



The upcoming vote is seen as a tight contest between the ruling center-right coalition and a Labour-led left bloc.



The latest 1News-Verian poll suggests that a left-leaning coalition potentially led by the Labour Party could win 65 seats, while the incumbent National Party, ACT New Zealand and New Zealand First bloc is projected to secure 59 seats.



Based on the poll, Labor and National are tied at 28%, while the Greens are at 16% and could win 19 seats.



According to New Zealand's election laws, additional ⁠seats can be added to the 120-seat parliament when a party wins more electorate seats than its share of the nationwide party vote ⁠would otherwise entitle it to.



Overseas voting begins on Oct. 21, with advance voting opening on Oct. 26



Rival political parties are focusing ⁠on the cost of living, economic management and public services in campaigning.



The last general election in New Zealand took place in October 2023. The maximum term of the New Zealand Parliament is three years.





