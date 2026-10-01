NATO chief says Russia testing allies across Europe, failing to intimidate them

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Thursday that Russia is "testing us across Europe" through airspace violations, arson, sabotage and other hostile actions, but stressed that Moscow is failing to intimidate the alliance.

"We see Russia testing us across Europe, airspace violations, arson, sabotage," Rutte said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten in Munster, Germany.

"While we see no imminent military attack against NATO, we must be prepared for Russia's campaign of hostile actions against allies to continue. We must all remain vigilant. We must all remain alert," he said.

Rutte accused the Kremlin of seeking to divide NATO allies and pressure them into reducing their support for Ukraine.

"Our message is clear: keep calm, carry on, and continue the support for Ukraine," he said.

The NATO chief said the alliance has the capabilities to defend "every inch of allied territory" and remains prepared to respond to threats.

Turning to the war in Ukraine, Rutte said Russian President Vladimir Putin was paying a "huge price" for the conflict.

"Putin is sending 10s of 1000s of young Russians to their death each month, and for nothing. He is failing on the battlefield, and he is failing to intimidate us," he said.





