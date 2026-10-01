TÜRKIYES TRADE MINISTER DISCUSSES COOPERATION WITH OFFICIALS FROM G20 MEMBER STATES

Türkiye's Trade Minister Ömer Bolat discussed expanding trade and cooperation with US, Saudi Arabian, Canadian and EU officials on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In posts on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Bolat outlined talks on trade barriers, investment and free trade negotiations.

Meeting US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Bolat discussed removing barriers and increasing mutual investment toward a $50 billion bilateral trade target by the end of 2028.

Trade is expected to reach $42 billion—$43 billion this year, Bolat said. The officials also explored opportunities in energy, defense and the digital economy.

TRADE TARGET WITH SAUDI ARABIA



Bolat and Saudi Commerce Minister Majid al-Qasabi discussed raising bilateral trade to $10 billion in the short term and $30 billion in the long term.

Trade totaled $8.6 billion in 2025 and $6 billion in the first eight months of 2026, Bolat said.

They welcomed progress in Türkiye-Gulf Cooperation Council free trade negotiations and reviewed cooperation in contracting services, the halal sector and transit trade.

FREE TRADE TALKS WITH CANADA



Bolat and Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu reviewed bilateral trade of around $4.5 billion and opportunities in energy, defense, transport, the green economy and digital transformation.

They reaffirmed plans to complete exploratory free trade agreement discussions by the end of October.

Bolat said the partnership entered a new phase following the launch of comprehensive free trade negotiations after the countries' leaders met at the NATO summit in Ankara in July.

MEETING WITH EU TRADE COMMISSIONER



Meeting European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic, Bolat conveyed Türkiye's expectations regarding the draft Industrial Accelerator Act and stressed preserving its deep economic integration with the EU.

Ahead of the Oct. 13 Türkiye-EU High-Level Trade Dialogue in Brussels, they discussed e-commerce, public procurement and protecting Turkish exporters' market share under new EU steel measures.