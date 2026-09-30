Norwegian premier says peace institute funding had no link to Epstein

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Wednesday that Norway's cooperation with the International Peace Institute (IPI) had no connection to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, defending government funding for the think tank during a parliamentary hearing, public broadcaster NRK reported.

Answering questions about his tenure as foreign minister from 2005 to 2012, Store said there was no information indicating that Epstein had participated in implementing Norwegian foreign or development policy.

"There has been no information that Epstein has been in contact with or a collaborator in the implementation of Norwegian foreign or development policy," he said.

The hearing follows the release earlier this year of millions of Epstein-related documents by the US Justice Department, which prompted scrutiny of figures in Norwegian public life.

Store said IPI, formerly led by Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen, provided a useful platform for advancing Norwegian interests at the UN and reaching decision-makers.

"Overall, our experience with IPI was positive, and therefore we entered into new agreements," he said, adding that the political leadership considered the cooperation "a good investment for Norway."

Christian Democratic Party representative Jonas Andersen Sayed questioned an increase in annual funding from 4 million to 11 million Norwegian kroner between 2006 and 2007.

"We don't measure ourselves against others," Store replied.

Store said civil servants recommended entering into a framework agreement with IPI in 2006 and denied that political instructions had been issued to secure funding transfers.

He also said Rod-Larsen's Norwegian nationality had not changed the government's funding decisions.