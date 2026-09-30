Japan court rules human voice is protected in TikTok AI case

A Tokyo court ruled Wednesday that the human voice is legally protected inafter a high-profile anime voice actor took TikTok to court over videos he says feature an artificial intelligence clone of his "lustrous" baritone.

The decision marks a partial victory for Kenjiro Tsuda, known for his starring roles in mega-franchises including "Jujutsu Kaisen" and "Yu-Gi-Oh!", although the court dismissed his request for removal of the videos.

"The unauthorized use of a performer's voice... can be considered an infringement on publicity rights," said judge Aya Takahashi.

AI imitation is a growing concern among performers worldwide, and the threat has roiled Japan's storied animation industry, whose voice actors are sometimes worshipped as much as their characters by fans.

The lawsuit is believed to be the country's first seeking to defend an individual's vocal identity against AI-generated copies.