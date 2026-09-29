Türkiye, UAE discussed bilateral ties, regional challenges: Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday that he met with senior officials in the United Arab Emirates, where talks focused on bilateral relations and regional issues.

"It was an extremely productive visit in terms of addressing relations between our countries and evaluating the problems facing our region," Fidan said in a post on the US social media platform X.

He noted that he traveled to the UAE immediately after participating in events held on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York.

Fidan was received in Abu Dhabi by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also held meetings with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Türkiye will continue to strengthen regional solidarity and maintain its diplomatic contacts for the peace and prosperity of our region," he added.



