Trump to host tech executives, unveil AI-driven federal portal

US President Donald Trump will host prominent technology executives Tuesday and unveil America.gov, an artificial intelligence-powered federal platform designed to help citizens access government services.

The president will announce the digital initiative at 10 am local time (1400 GMT) during an address at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, before holding a closed-press session on AI at the White House at 12.30 pm.

Scheduled luncheon attendees include Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei, Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, and OpenAI President Greg Brockman, alongside US House Speaker Mike Johnson, US broadcaster NBC News reported, citing corporate and White House sources.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp is also scheduled to attend the meeting, CNN reported.

Anadolu has reached out to the White House requesting further details.

The high-level discussions come amid an intensifying debate over whether federal regulators should enforce pacing constraints on artificial intelligence models.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed calls for a development slowdown, pushing instead for expedited data center construction and uninhibited technological expansion. "Whoever wins AI, wins," Trump said when rejecting proposals to pace development, insisting that the US must preserve its technological lead over global competitors, mainly China.



