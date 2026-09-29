Fire breaks out on vessel hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz: UK maritime agency

A fire broke out aboard a vessel after it was struck by an unidentified projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday evening, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said Tuesday.

"The fire has since been extinguished and the vessel is underway. Crew is safe," UKMTO said in a statement.

It said there has been no reported environmental impact or damage assessment.

UKMTO did not provide details on the vessel's destination, cargo, ownership or flag.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes amid tensions between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy and commodity supplies.

Iran's armed forces said Sunday that they had intercepted 19 vessels over two days after they allegedly attempted to cross the strait outside a shipping route designated by Tehran.

The Strait of Hormuz has been a major point of contention in negotiations between Tehran and Washington, with both sides maintaining differing positions over control and management of navigation through the waterway.

In February, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran, which responded with attacks on Israel and US targets in the region before a ceasefire agreement was reached in April.

Washington and Tehran later signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but implementation stalled over disagreements related to security in the strategic waterway as tensions continue to escalate between the two sides.