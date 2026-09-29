Syrian foreign minister holds talks with EU foreign policy chief in Damascus

EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas (C) poses along with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani (L) at the Techrine Palace in Damascus on September 29, 2026. (AFP)

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani held talks with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Damascus on Tuesday.

The talks were held at Tishreen Palace in the Syrian capital, according to Alikhbariah TV, which provided no immediate details on the discussions.

Kallas' visit to Damascus comes days after she met al-Shaibani in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, as part of a series of meetings the Syrian foreign minister held with international officials.

The European Union has recently expanded its diplomatic presence in Syria and sent an ambassador to Damascus after a 14-year absence.

Relations between the two sides have seen a positive shift since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, including increased political engagement and the EU's lifting of economic sanctions on Syria in May 2025.