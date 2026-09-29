SPAIN UNVEILS HOUSING PLAN AFTER 87-YEAR-OLDS EVICTION SPARKS ANGER

News World Spain unveils housing plan after 87-year-old's eviction sparks anger

Spain unveils housing plan after 87-year-old's eviction sparks anger

Spain's coalition government approved a major housing package on Tuesday to address soaring affordability pressures, responding to widespread public outrage over the eviction of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid.

Spain's coalition government on Tuesday approved a sweeping package of measures aimed at tackling the country's housing crisis following mass protests over the eviction of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid.



They include extending protections against evictions until 2030, tighter regulation of short-term and room rentals, and a ban on so-called "vulture funds" buying residential properties until 2028.



The minority government also plans tax breaks and incentives for tenants and landlords, an expansion of public housing and higher value-added tax on income from holiday rentals.



Existing rental contracts due to expire before December 31, 2028, would also be extended by two years.



The most controversial measure would introduce open-ended rental contracts, automatically renewed as long as tenants meet their obligations.



The hotly debated proposal will be handled in a separate decree, apparently to prevent disagreements over it from derailing the rest of the housing package.



The decrees take effect immediately but must be approved by parliament within 30 days.



Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) and its junior coalition partner Sumar (Unite) lack a parliamentary majority and will need support from other parties.



Housing Minister Isabel Rodríguez said the government would request an extraordinary session of parliament for Friday in an effort to secure approval quickly.



The measures come after the eviction last week of an 87-year-old María del Carmen "Maricarmen" Abascal from her longtime home in Madrid's Retiro district sparked widespread outrage.



Maricarmen had moved into the flat with her parents in 1956 and later took over the lease. After the building was sold to a property company, she was ordered to leave and was eventually removed by police following several failed eviction attempts.



Tens of thousands subsequently took to the streets in Madrid and other cities under the slogan "Ni una Maricarmen más" (No more Maricarmens). An agreement has since been reached with the owner allowing her to return to the flat.



Protesters also set up a camp with dozens of tents at Madrid's Puerta del Sol square, outside the headquarters of the conservative regional government.



Presidency Minister Félix Bolaños hailed the package of measures as a "great agreement" between the PSOE and Sumar.



"Today is a great day for tenants and small landlords. And a bad day for speculators," he wrote on X.



The government would continue working to guarantee the right to affordable housing, "whether rented or owned," he added.



Conservative opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo criticized the measures, saying they would "destroy" the housing market.









