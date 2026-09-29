Ebola cases, deaths decline in DR Congo, but transmission remains high: WHO

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is showing sustained signs of improvement, with both new cases and deaths declining, but transmission remains elevated in parts of Ituri province, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday.

Janet Diaz, unit head for Safe Scalable Care at the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, told journalists in Geneva that incident cases fell by 20.3% and deaths dropped by 24.2% over the past two 14-day periods.

As of Sept. 26, 8,067 confirmed cases had been recorded, including 3,901 deaths and 2,070 recoveries, according to WHO.

Cases have been reported across 63 health zones in seven provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, Nord-Kivu, Sud-Kivu, Tshopo, Bas-Uele and Sud-Ubangi.

Diaz said case incidence in Ituri has continued to "gradually decline" from a peak in mid-August, though transmission remains elevated. Mandima, Nia Nia and Mongbwalu are among the hotspots showing worsening trends.

"Early access to care can significantly improve chances of survival," Diaz said.

However, she warned that many patients are still dying at home or in their communities because they are unable to reach health facilities in time.

"Delays in seeking care, together with challenges in access and referral, continue to complicate the response," she said.

Diaz also stressed the importance of reliable access to oxygen, describing it as an "essential, life-saving medicine" for Ebola patients, particularly those with severe illness.