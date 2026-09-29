Argentina warns UK over oil project around Falkland Islands

Argentina will initiate international arbitration against the UK over the Sea Lion oil project around the Falkland Islands, President Javier Milei said Monday.

"I instructed the Foreign Ministry and our legal teams to initiate international arbitration against the United Kingdom for the illegal looting of our resources through the Sea Lion Project in the North Falkland Basin," he said on the US social media platform X.

Milei also warned that Buenos Aires would take the case to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea if London does not halt the project.

"If in two weeks the United Kingdom does not stop the illegitimate exploitation, we will go to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea," he added.

He reiterated Argentina's sovereignty claim over the islands, saying "the Falkland Islands are Argentine and they are defended with facts, not words."

Milei said Argentina would continue taking legal and diplomatic measures against activities involving the exploitation of natural resources around the islands.

Buenos Aires considers the hydrocarbon activities unauthorized because it claims sovereignty over the territory and its surrounding waters.

The Argentine Foreign Ministry recently filed a formal protest with the British Embassy in Buenos Aires over the extension of offshore hydrocarbon licenses around the islands.

The protest also concerned the approval of the acquisition of a stake in the PL001 Block by Navitas Petroleum Atlantic Limited, according to Argentine media.

The companies plan to develop an offshore oil field in the North Falkland Basin. Production is currently expected to begin in 2028.

Argentina and the UK have long disputed sovereignty over the islands, which have been under British control since 1833.

The two countries fought a 74-day war over the islands in 1982. Argentina continues to claim sovereignty, while the UK maintains that the islands are British territory.

Milei has repeatedly called for Argentina's sovereignty claim to be defended through diplomatic means while also seeking closer economic ties with the islands' population.