60% of leaders mention AI at UN General Assembly speech

More than 60% of world leaders referenced artificial intelligence during their high-level addresses at the 81st UN General Assembly, an official said Tuesday.

"According to our preliminary numbers, more than 60% of speakers mentioned artificial intelligence in their speeches," Melissa Summer, spokesperson for the president of the General Assembly, told reporters.

An analysis tracking addresses from the general debate recorded AI references across 122 countries, reflecting accelerating international scrutiny over technological pacing, containment safeguards, and autonomous systems.

Summer added that nearly three-quarters of participants highlighted climate challenges, while women comprised roughly 14% of rostrum speakers. While noting a slight increase from 12% in 2025, she cautioned that representation gains remain "not nearly fast enough."