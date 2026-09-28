UN warns Israeli restrictions, funding gaps hamper Gaza winter preparations

The UN said Monday that continued Israeli restrictions and funding shortfalls are severely limiting preparations for Gaza's winter season, with available tents and shelter materials enough for only 50,000 households.

"The Israeli authorities need to approve critical items, and they need to do so quickly," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at a news briefing.

"Our humanitarian colleagues warn that funding shortfalls, as well as continued Israeli restrictions, are severely limiting preparations for the rainy season," he said.

Dujarric said that in the first three weeks of September, humanitarian partners established community heating points at 88 displacement sites, which together host 10% of Gaza's population, by setting up 170 reinforced tents.

"However, many more tents are needed, along with shelter kits, heaters, and sustained fuel imports," he said. "Thousands of heating points will be required to meet the needs of the people when the temperature drops."

He said ongoing efforts also include replacing worn-out shelters, unblocking drainage and identifying voluntary relocation options for people living in flood-prone areas.

"Because of funding shortfalls, we and our partners estimate that the tents, tarpaulins, and sealing-off kits they have or are in the process of buying will only support 50,000 households," Dujarric said, adding that this is in addition to what member states and the private sector can bring in.

The Israeli army launched a genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 74,000 people, injuring over 175,000 and causing massive destruction.

A ceasefire agreement was reached in October 2025, though Israel continued its attacks and maintained restrictions on the entry of food, medicine and shelter materials into Gaza, where almost the entire population faces severe humanitarian conditions.