Israeli columnist warns of wider boycotts if Netanyahu remains in power

A prominent Israeli columnist warned Monday that Israel could become increasingly isolated internationally if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power, saying the consequences could soon affect Israelis' finances, banks and air travel as calls for a boycott grow.

Writing in Yedioth Ahronoth, Nahum Barnea said European governments were holding sanctions in reserve until after Israel's election, scheduled for Oct. 27.

He suggested that measures related to settlements in the occupied West Bank could extend to businesses, visas, sports, culture and research amid growing pressure across Europe to isolate Israel.

Barnea said public pressure in Europe to boycott Israel was increasing. "Our problem, unfortunately, is with democratic countries. With dictatorships, for the moment, we are getting along rather well," he wrote.

"The boycott impulse has spread through sports, culture and academia," he added.

The Irish Football Association had pressed UEFA to suspend Israel's membership, while Irish and other European broadcasters had moved to boycott Eurovision over Israel's participation, he added.

Barnea also warned that pressure could reach international programs in which Israel still participates, including the EU's Horizon Europe research program.

Turning to travel, he pointed to the cancellation of a flight from Israel to Mauritius after Mauritian authorities denied an Air Seychelles aircraft permission to land.

"From there, the possibilities multiply: airlines denied refueling, flights from Tel Aviv canceled, weapons shipments prevented from being loaded or unloaded," he wrote.

Decisions by a workers' union, air traffic controllers, baggage handlers, or security staff could be enough to disrupt transport, he added.

"In my view, what begins in Europe will not necessarily remain there," Barnea said.

He also warned about the consequences of a Netanyahu victory. "If he succeeds in forming the next government, that fact alone may be enough for many of Israel's opponents abroad," Barnea wrote.

Netanyahu, he added, "is no longer merely a politician who appears in the news. He is a symbol and a global brand."

International calls to boycott Israel have grown over its war in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 and its illegal settlement policies in the occupied West Bank.