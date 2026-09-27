Russian attacks kills three in Ukrainian cities, nine injured in Kyiv strikes, officials say

Emergency responders at the site of a daytime Russian drone attack on a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, 27 September 2026, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. (EPA Photo)

Russian ⁠attacks killed three people in two different ⁠Ukrainian cities on Sunday and struck districts of the capital Kyiv, local officials said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said nine people were injured in the capital, including a child. Six of the injured were being treated ⁠in hospital.

Russian forces have long staged intensive attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, mostly at night. In recent weeks, they have launched strikes almost continuously throughout the day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried the latest attacks, saying the civilian targets made the acts unquestionably "terrorism."

"Russia has no military objective whatsoever in doing this," Zelenskiy wrote in a post on X. "It is purely an attempt to break people and inflict as much harm as possible on our society."

In the northern city of Sumy, a frequent Russian target near the border, three glide bombs struck near a family ⁠support centre, ⁠killing two people, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov wrote on Telegram.

Russia has long said it intends to turn areas of the Sumy region into a buffer zone.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city in the northeast and another frequent target, a drone struck a car, killing the driver, prosecutors said.

Zelenskiy said Russia had deployed 277 attack drones of various types since Saturday, 155 of them of the jet-powered variety Moscow has recently used more readily as they fly higher and are difficult ⁠to intercept.

He said the targets in Kyiv had included a building used as a residence by the Saudi Arabian ambassador.

DATA CENTRES AND A PLAYGROUND



Kyiv Mayor Klitschko said a drone had struck a high-rise apartment building, triggering a fire in an eastern suburb and wounding one person. Emergency crews extinguished the blaze.

Drones hit areas near a kindergarten and a playground in two districts, Klitschko said on Telegram, and other areas ⁠in the city ‌also suffered ‌damage, though no casualties were reported.

Drone debris had triggered ⁠a fire in another Kyiv district, he said.

Ukraine's ‌largest mobile service provider told the Interfax Ukraine news agency that Russian forces had hit its headquarters in continued strikes on Ukrainian data ⁠centres and communications infrastructure. There were no casualties.

Russia's defence ⁠ministry issued statements saying its forces had struck two data centres in Kyiv, a ⁠logistics hub in Odesa, as well as two cargo vessels headed for Odesa.

Both sides in the more than 4-1/2-year-old war deny targeting civilians.





























