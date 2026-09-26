Saudi Arabia downs 2 Houthi drones targeting Riyadh region

Saudi air defenses intercepted two drones launched early Saturday by Yemen's Houthis toward the Riyadh region.

Turki al-Maliki, spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said Saudi forces were monitoring missile and drone threats directed toward the kingdom.

He said the drones launched toward the Riyadh region were intercepted and destroyed by air defenses.

The Houthis have been engaged in renewed fighting with Saudi-backed government forces since Yemen's civil war reignited in July, when the group declared a maritime blockade on Riyadh.