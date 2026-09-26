Russia ready to help on Strait of Hormuz: Lavrov at UN

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the UN Saturday that Moscow is ready to help stabilize the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf region, as the US-Iran conflict drags on.

"We need trust in the relationships between the Gulf states, the Arab states, and Iran. We need stable regional architecture," Lavrov told leaders at the UN General Assembly.

"Russia, together with other responsible states, stands ready to constructively contribute to stabilizing this strategically important region."







