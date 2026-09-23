Israeli forces raid several West Bank areas, arrest Palestinians

Israeli forces raided several areas across the occupied West Bank early Wednesday, arresting at least two Palestinians, according to the Palestinian official news agency WAFA.

Israeli occupiers also damaged Palestinian property and vehicles.

Ten military jeeps were used to raid the village of Beit Duqqu, northwest of occupied Jerusalem.

Troops deplpyed across the village raided several homes and arrested a number of residents before withdrawing, sources said.

The number and identities of those detained were not immediately known.

In Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, Israeli forces raided and searched a home and arrested a 19-year-old Palestinian.

Israeli forces also raided the city of Tubas and the nearby town of Aqaba in the northern West Bank, raiding several homes and deploying infantry units in several neighborhoods.

Israeli forces raided the town of Janata and Aida refugee camp east and north of Bethlehem. No arrests were reported.

In the northern Tulkarem area, Israeli forces raided the towns of Attil and Deir al-Ghusun early Wednesday with several military vehicles and infantry units.

Local sources said troops patrolled the towns, raided and searched several homes and damaged their contents.

Residents of several homes were subjected to field questioning and interrogation amid a heavy military presence.

The forces also arrested a Palestinian man from his home in Deir al-Ghusun, according to the sources.

In the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron, occupiers damaged property in Khirbet Aqawwis early Wednesday. This came a day after they set fire to a workers' vehicle near the village of Umm Qussa in the Yatta countryside after chasing its occupants.

WAFA quoted local sources as saying that such attacks have been repeated over recent days and months as part of ongoing assaults targeting Palestinians and their property in Masafer Yatta.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed an escalation in Israeli raids and arrests since October 2023, alongside increasing occupier attacks, movement restrictions, and closures of entrances to Palestinian towns and villages.



