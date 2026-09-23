Sri Lanka gives 15 convicts up to 260 years for 2019 Easter attacks

Sri Lanka handed down sentences ranging from 200 to 260 years for 15 convicts in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Naufer, alias Naufer Moulavi, was sentenced to 220 years. Four others received 220-year sentences.

Four defendants received 240 years, while five were each sentenced to 200 years.

One was sentenced to 260 years.

The verdict was delivered by a three-member High Court Trial-at-Bar comprising Justices Navaratne Marasinghe, Ramanathan Kannan and Sujeewa Nishshanka.

The properties of all 15 defendants will also be confiscated.

The verdict marks the final judgment in the trial relating to the attacks.

Eight explosions targeted different locations in and outside Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, on April 21, 2019, an Easter Sunday, killing at least 250 victims.