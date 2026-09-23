Russian foreign minister arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York, where he is scheduled to address the 81st session of the UN General Assembly and notably hold talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Lavrov arrived in New York late Tuesday, with his arrival announced by Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN. He is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Saturday.

Kirill Logvinov, the ministry's international organizations chief, told state news agency Tass that Lavrov is set to take part in 20 international meetings at the UN.

Lavrov is also scheduled to meet with Rubio, with the US State Department saying the two will meet at 9 am local time on Wednesday (1300GMT).

Separately, Tass also reported that Lavrov has more than 30 meetings scheduled on the sidelines of the General Assembly.



