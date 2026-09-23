NORWEGIAN BROADCASTER WARNS OVER ISRAELS PARTICIPATION IN EUROVISION

Norway's public broadcaster NRK has sent a letter of concern to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) following this year's Eurovision Song Contest, citing concerns over Israel's participation and the application of competition rules.

NRK's entertainment editor Jostein Olseng confirmed the letter on Wednesday, which was first reported by Norwegian newspaper VG.

"We send letters after each final to provide feedback on how the competition can be improved," Olseng said, according to NRK, adding that the editorial team had raised "clear concerns" related to Israel's participation.

Olseng said NRK was particularly concerned about whether the contest's voting system reflects musical preferences or could instead be influenced by national or geopolitical considerations.

"We have come to suspect that the voting does not reflect which songs are the best, but rather which nation we support," he said.

Olseng stressed that NRK's position is that the rules should be applied equally to all participating countries.

"For us, it is important that the rules the EBU has are followed. If not, we are worried that the competition will be something other than what is intended," he said.

Asked whether NRK believes Israel should be allowed to participate, Olseng said countries that comply with the rules and are EBU members should be eligible to take part.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced increased scrutiny over Israel's participation amid the genocidal war in Gaza and wider political tensions surrounding the contest.

Several countries, including Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland, boycotted this year's Eurovision Song Contest in protest over Israel's participation.





