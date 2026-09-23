Palestine issue featured prominently at UN General Assembly despite US visa refusal

Preventing President Mahmoud Abbas from attending the UN General Assembly in New York "proved to be a failure," as the Palestinian issue featured prominently in speeches by Arab and international delegations, a Palestinian official said Wednesday.

In a statement cited by Palestinian news agency WAFA, Palestinian Presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said attempts to prevent the Palestinian delegation from participating in the General Assembly and delivering its speech had failed to sideline the Palestinian cause.

For the second consecutive year, the US refused to grant Abbas and Palestinian officials visas to attend the General Assembly meetings, he said.

That forced Abbas to participate through a recorded video.

Under the UN Headquarters Agreement signed between the organization and Washington in 1947, the US, as the host country, is committed to facilitating access by representatives of states and entities participating in UN meetings to its New York headquarters.

On Sept. 17, the UN General Assembly approved allowing Abbas to participate via a recorded speech after Washington refused to grant him an entry visa.

"The voice of the Palestinian people has become strongly present on all continents of the world," Abu Rudeineh said, adding that it is enshrined in UN resolutions and the positions of the majority of its member states.

He affirmed that Palestine will continue to participate in the General Assembly and all international forums despite restrictions imposed on its participation, according to the statement.

Palestine has held nonmember observer state status at the UN since 2012.

Of the 193 UN member states, a majority recognize the State of Palestine, while its efforts to obtain full membership continue to face a lack of Security Council approval.





