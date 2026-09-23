Netanyahu failing after Macron criticizes occupier violence: Opposition leader

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Wednesday that Israel is facing a "serious diplomatic crisis" amid international criticism over escalating occupier violence in the occupied West Bank.

Lapid made his remarks in a post on US social media company X, commenting on statements by French President Emmanuel Macron about the situation in the occupied West Bank.

Macron criticized the escalation of Israeli occupier violence in the occupied West Bank during his speech Tuesday at the opening of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He said occupier actions "deprive the Palestinian people of their legitimate right to exist."

Macron also said peace efforts in the Gaza Strip "have failed to open any humanitarian corridor," describing the situation as something "that should shame everyone."

Criticizing Netanyahu, Lapid said: "The prime minister's role is not to post on social media, but to change reality."

"We are in a serious diplomatic crisis that is already threatening Israel's security. What has been done so far has failed, and this is a fact that cannot be disputed," he said.

"What did we get? Just more election propaganda," Lapid added.

Israel is scheduled to hold general elections on Oct. 27, with opinion polls showing the opposition bloc ahead of Netanyahu's coalition, without either side securing enough seats to form a government.

Netanyahu has headed the current government since December 2022.

He is facing corruption charges, while the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against him over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.





