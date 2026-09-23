Finland, Ukraine sign drone deal to expand defense cooperation

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy chats with Finland's President Alexander Stubb at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky signed an agreement Wednesday to expand defense and security cooperation, including in drone technology, Finland's Defense Ministry said.

The agreement, signed in New York, provides for technology and knowledge transfers, joint research and development, and industrial production projects between the two countries, according to a ministry statement.

It also aims to streamline administrative procedures, including export permits, to make transfers of defense equipment and technology more efficient.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Finland could learn from Ukraine's wartime development of its defense industry and capabilities. The deal would support Ukraine while helping Finland prepare for "more technological warfare," he said.

Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said the agreement would create opportunities for Finnish defense companies while strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Finland joins Ukraine's expanding "Drone Deal" network. Latvia signed a pact in June, followed by Estonia, the Netherlands and Denmark in July. The EU also announced a partnership in July to expand joint production of drones and counter-drone systems.