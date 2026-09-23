Jordan urges stronger international action to deter Israel

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Wednesday that Israel will continue policies and measures that undermine prospects for peace unless it faces "effective international measures" to deter it.



In a statement, Jordan's Foreign Ministry said Safadi made the remarks during a meeting marking the first anniversary of the New York Declaration Conference, organized by France, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia, held on the sidelines of the current 81st UN General Assembly in New York.



Safadi said international support for the two-state solution must be "translated into practical steps that deter Israel," warning that its policies are "undermining the prospects of achieving peace."



He said that "while the international community is working to achieve a just peace, the Israeli government is undermining the two-state solution"-which he described as the "only path to peace"-through measures that violate international law.



"Israel claims it does not care about the positions of the majority of countries that support the two-state solution because it has not been held accountable for policies that undermine peace prospects or faced effective international deterrence," Safadi said.



He welcomed countries that have recognized the state of Palestine and taken measures against Israeli policies, but stressed the need for "broader and stronger action to confront settlement expansion, land confiscation and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza."



The meeting was opened by French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also attended.



Heads of state and representatives from 29 countries, in addition to the European Union, took part in the meeting, according to the ministry.





