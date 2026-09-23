Iran says it communicated with US through Qatar, conveyed its conditions

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Wednesday that Iran communicated with the US in New York through a Qatari mediator and conveyed its conditions to the American side.

Iranian state television reported that the communication took place between the delegations of the two countries in New York, where they were attending the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

Baghaei said the communication took place through a Qatari mediator, adding that "the aim of this interaction was to convey Iran's conditions, including ending the war in all areas, stopping US aggressive actions and the naval blockade and economic war, and releasing Iranian assets."

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that US officials held talks in New York with representatives of the Iranian delegation for about three hours, describing the talks as having gone "very well."

Iranian television also confirmed that the meeting took place, saying Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner "at the repeated request of US officials."

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, which Tehran says killed thousands of people. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic route for energy supplies.





