Indonesia records 175,000 respiratory infections as wildfires rage

Indonesia has recorded around 175,000 cases of acute respiratory infections since August across areas affected by forest and land fires, according to the country's Health Ministry.

"Cumulative cases of Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI/ISPA) of 175,000 have been recorded across 63 affected districts in six provinces between August 18 and September 21," ministry spokesman Berton Panjaitan told Anadolu on Wednesday.

"This includes 40,363 cases in children under five years," he added.

The wildfires have been raging for months, with dry weather since June exacerbating their spread across Sumatra and Kalimantan.

Indonesia has deployed 64 aircraft and 54,394 personnel to combat the fires since August, state-run ANTARA news agency reported, citing government figures.

Japan has also deployed three CH-47 Chinook helicopters and around 180 military personnel, including helicopter crews and other support staff, to assist with water-bombing operations in Kalimantan, according to Indonesia's Defense Ministry.

The Japanese assets were transported aboard the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel JS Kunisaki. Japan's Defense Ministry said Monday the vessel had also moved off Ketapang, Kalimantan, allowing firefighting operations to be conducted from two locations.

The fires have generated widespread haze and worsening air quality in Indonesia, with smoke also affecting neighboring Malaysia and Singapore.





