Board of Peace to unveil $2.45B Gaza recovery plan

The Board of Peace will reveal a six-month, $2.45 billion plan for Gaza's post war recovery during a meeting on Wednesday, according to a report by Axios.

The 66-project proposal reflects a year of input by dozens of people representing the 28-member Board of Peace and the Palestinian technocratic government.

It outlines projected funding for temporary housing, clearing rubble, repairing hospitals, supporting economic recovery, and deploying a multinational security force.

"The plan shows how to stand up a government from nothing, an economy from shambles and a territory from disaster," a Board of Peace official said.

The Board of Peace was established in January as part of US President Donald Trump's broader plan for Gaza, with Trump serving as its chairman.

The initiative, backed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803, is tasked with overseeing Gaza's transition, including governance, security and reconstruction.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others in its war on Gaza, while around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.





