Belgium announces resumption of diplomatic relations with Rwanda

Belgium and Rwanda have resumed diplomatic relations following a "process of frank discussions," Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced Tuesday.

"In a world marked by growing tensions, this is an important signal here in New York, the UN's host city, which embodies multilateralism and dialogue beyond our differences," Maxime Prevot wrote on US social media platform X.

The Belgian foreign minister said he was convinced the two countries could establish a positive agenda that would benefit their citizens and build on strong interpersonal ties.

"This is the culmination of a process of frank discussions with my counterpart and the result of a shared, respectful effort," he added.

Prevot, however, said the two countries had agreed on the importance of systematic dialogue, including on remaining points of disagreement, such as the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

"Restoring diplomatic relations between states does not mean abandoning our position, but having structured channels for dialogue, and I will continue to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the DRC," he added.

Noting that Belgium wants to put its expertise in the region to work in support of mediation efforts, Prevot said Brussels would continue to urge strict adherence to commitments made by all parties within the Doha and Washington processes.

A joint statement with Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe also confirmed the resumption of ties, with both countries agreeing to reopen their embassies in the near future.

The move came 18 months after the two countries severed diplomatic ties over a dispute related to the conflict in eastern DR Congo.





