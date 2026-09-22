Zelensky says Trump did not demand Ukraine to unilaterally halt strikes on Russian energy infrastracture

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump did not demand from Ukraine to unilaterally stop strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure during talks that took place earlier in the day.

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly after his meeting with Trump, Zelensky said Ukraine was ready for an energy ceasefire on the condition that Russia stops strikes against Ukraine.

"We are ready for an energy ceasefire if the Russians do not strike our energy infrastructure," he said.

According to him, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will convey Kyiv's proposal to Moscow.

Zelensky said the production of Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine could take about one to one-and-a-half years.

"We asked Trump to help us act quickly. He views the issue of licenses positively," he said, referring to the licensing needed for production.

Asked about deliveries of Patriot interceptors to Ukraine, Zelensky said Kyiv had not received a definitive response.

"No one said 'no,' but I did not receive a particularly specific answer," he said.

Zelensky then reminded that Ukraine and Germany signed a contract on the delivery of 600 Patriot missiles, which would come in two batches, 300 missiles each.

He said he also asked Trump to involve Chinese President Xi Jinping in peace talks on Ukraine.