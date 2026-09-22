UN General Assembly high-level week opens in New York

World leaders have gathered in New York as the high-level General Debate of the 81st UN General Assembly opened on Tuesday, beginning the main phase of a week of speeches, bilateral meetings and diplomatic engagements.

Nearly 130 heads of state and government are expected to attend in person. The General Debate will run through Saturday and conclude Monday, Sept. 28.

This year's theme is "Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is due to present his annual report on the organization's activities at the opening.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is scheduled to deliver the first national address, continuing a longstanding tradition, followed by US President Donald Trump as leader of the host country.

The gathering comes amid wars in Iran and Ukraine and continuing tensions in the Middle East, while leaders are also expected to address climate change, artificial intelligence, sustainable development, pandemic preparedness and other global challenges.

Several high-level meetings will take place alongside the debate, including sessions on climate action, sea-level rise and pandemic preparedness.





