Ukraine’s Zelenskyy names conditions for halting strikes on Russian energy infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday outlined Kyiv's conditions for halting strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure.

In a statement on the US social media platform X, he said Ukraine was ready to halt strikes on Russian energy facilities if Moscow stops targeting Ukraine's energy sector, critical infrastructure and food exports.

"Ukraine's energy sector, critical infrastructure and our food exports must stop being targets for Russia, and this will lead to matching de-escalation steps on our part," he said.

He said Kyiv was ready to discuss the issue with the US and other partners on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was currently engaged in a dialogue with US President Donald Trump and the US administration, with ideas on the table for bringing peace closer.

"Solutions are possible. We are ready to work on this, and we will discuss it with our partners on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York," he said.

His comments came after Trump repeatedly raised the issue of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries during a Sept. 20 phone call, according to a source cited by the Axios news site.

Zelenskyy and Trump agreed to meet in New York during the UN General Assembly, with Zelenskyy saying the meeting could significantly affect diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.





