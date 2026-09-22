‘Trump has no right to impose his will on other countries’: Brazilian president

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Monday that US President Donald Trump has the right to govern the United States but not other countries, arguing that Washington should respect the sovereignty of other nations.

"President Trump was elected to be the US president. He has the right to govern. But he doesn't have the right to govern other countries," Lula said in an interview with CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour.

"He doesn't have the right to impose his will," he added. "I like to be respected and show respect."

Lula criticized what he described as Trump's unilateral approach to international affairs and said countries should strengthen multilateralism to address global disputes.

"The best way to keep the world in harmony is to strengthen multilateralism," he said, according to CNN Brasil.

Lula said Trump's approach was based on the idea that the strongest country could impose its will on others, adding that he disagreed with that view.

"He has a way of governing: 'I am the strongest, I am the richest, I can do everything and the others have to obey.' It is the law of the strongest. I do not agree with that," Lula said.

The Brazilian president has repeatedly criticized Trump's approach to international relations as tensions between Brasilia and Washington have grown over trade and US pressure on Brazil.

Lula has also called for the US not to interfere in Brazil's 2026 presidential election, saying Brazilian political affairs should be decided by Brazilians.

The Brazilian president arrived in New York on Sunday ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where he is scheduled to deliver the traditional opening speech Tuesday.

The interview comes as Brazil and the US remain engaged in disputes over trade measures and Washington's criticism of Brazilian affairs.

Lula said Brazil wants dialogue and negotiations with the US but will not accept external impositions.