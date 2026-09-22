Qatari emir wants ‘regional system of collective security’

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani speaks during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on September 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani urged a "regional system of collective security" on Wednesday, arguing that its absence lies "at the heart of the dangerous situation" facing the region.

In an address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Al-Thani said the crisis in the Gulf region can be resolved diplomatically by reopening the Strait of Hormuz and returning to talks to avert war and ensure regional security "for the entire region, including Iran."

Al Thani said Qatar has always sought to resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiations. "This remains our position in the aftermath of the wars we've been witnessing," he said.

Unresolved conflicts only grow more costly without just settlements, he stressed.

The Qatari emir said what has taken place in the Gaza Strip "is genocide in every sense of the word," calling it "the stain of shame on the conscience of humanity as a whole."

"There can be no talk of a just international order as long as Palestine remains a blind spot within it," Al Thani added.

Condemning the Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank, he said the "aggression" has expanded to neighboring countries, threatening the security of the region as a whole.

The emir also condemned Israeli attacks in Lebanon and Syria, noting that Tel Aviv acts as though it "maintains tutelage over the countries in the region."