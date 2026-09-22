European leaders welcome US-Denmark-Greenland Arctic security deal

European leaders on Tuesday welcomed a new security agreement between the US, Denmark and Greenland to strengthen security and deterrence in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

European Council President Antonio Costa hailed the agreement as a positive step for transatlantic cooperation and Arctic security.

"I congratulate PM Frederiksen and PM Nielsen of Greenland for the agreement reached with the United States to strengthen security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic," Costa said on US social media platform X.

He said it was grounded in "respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination."

"The EU stands ready to continue working closely with Greenland, Denmark and our transatlantic partners for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Arctic," Costa added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said her recent visit to Greenland had underscored the region's strategic importance.

"I welcome today's agreement on strengthening security in the Arctic and North Atlantic," von der Leyen wrote on X, adding that the challenges facing the region would have to be addressed collectively. She stressed that the EU would continue working closely with Denmark, Greenland and international partners.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said it was an important step for security in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

"Great to see the deal signed by the United States, Denmark, and Greenland today. We know the threats we face, and greater security in the Arctic and North Atlantic is essential for Europe and North America alike," Rutte said on X. "This agreement, along with NATO's growing role in securing this vital region, enhances our collective security and supports a safer and more stable future for us all."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz likewise welcomed the deal, saying it strengthens cooperation within NATO and security in the High North.

"Good news for the security of Greenland," Merz said on X, adding that Denmark, Greenland and the US "strengthen our partnership in NATO and security in the High North."

The agreement, signed Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, amends and supplements the 1951 Defense Agreement on Greenland and has "no end date."

The US will gain expanded military access to Greenland and will be allowed to establish new defense areas.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the agreement a "milestone" in longstanding security cooperation.

The agreement comes after US President Donald Trump repeatedly expressed his desire to take control of Greenland for strategic and historical reasons, pointing to China and Russia's interest and growing presence in the region.