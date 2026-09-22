Moldova declares energy, hydrological state of emergency for 60 days

Vasile Tofan speaks in the Parliament during his appointment as the country's new prime minister, in Chisinau, Moldova, July 21, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Moldova announced Tuesday that it has declared a state of emergency in its energy and hydrological sectors for 60 days.

Parliament, in a 54-20 vote, approved the initiative that was proposed by the government.

The draft law on declaring the state of emergency was presented by Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, who stressed the necessity of the initiative to enable rapid action and ensure the continuity of access to energy resources and water, amid multiple overlapping risks.

Tofan said the start of the cold season brings "more overlapping risks concerning the supply of gas, fuel, electricity and water resources, as well as the high prices of energy resources," according to state news agency Moldpres.

He also said a state of alert in the energy and hydrological sectors, which was first introduced in late July for 30 days and renewed last month for the same period, is due to expire Friday. The risks leading to its introduction have not disappeared but intensified, he said.

Tofan indicated that the role of the government is "not to wait for a crisis to occur and then explain why it did not act."

"We must have the instruments in place before these crises materialize," he said, noting the government is requesting a state of emergency because they are entering a period in which "the risks are greater and more interconnected than the ones covered by the instruments available under a state of alert."

"I would rather come to parliament today to transparently explain the risks and be prepared than reach January in a situation where we need these instruments, but do not have them available.

"I hope that, in 60 days, we will be able to say that many, ideally all, of these instruments did not even have to be used. That would be the best outcome," he added.