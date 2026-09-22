News World Macron urges EU to ease fuel quality standards amid high energy costs

Macron urges EU to ease fuel quality standards amid high energy costs

Aiming to curb surging energy costs, French President Emmanuel Macron pressed the European Commission to temporarily relax EU fuel-quality standards and expand supply options.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for temporarily relaxing fuel-quality requirements in the European Union in response to high energy prices.



In the letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and seen by dpa, Macron argued that such a move could help make better use of import and production capacity and improve supply.



Easing requirements, including for density and desulphurization standards, could potentially increase fuel production by between 5% and 20% depending on the refinery, he said.



Macron called on the commission to work with car manufacturers to examine what could be implemented at short notice without causing damage to vehicles or infrastructure or raising safety concerns.



The French president also proposed allowing a higher proportion of biodiesel to be blended into diesel.



Distributors could use diesel containing 10% of biodiesel (B10) instead of B7, giving them greater flexibility in securing supplies.



A time limit could be set after consultation with car manufacturers, Macron wrotes.



Macron said in his letter that fuel logistics operators in France face with increasing difficulties in securing deliveries for the coming weeks.



Several EU member states also have low gas storage levels.



In France, high prices at the pump have already prompted protests putting the government under pressure.





























