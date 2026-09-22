Denmark, Greenland say Arctic deal with US 'good' for all sides, NATO, Europe

Denmark and Greenland on Tuesday hailed a new Arctic security agreement with the US as beneficial for all three parties as well as NATO and Europe.

They said it would boost deterrence and prevent adversaries from gaining significant influence in Greenland.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the agreement a "milestone" in longstanding security cooperation.

"This deal is good for the United States. It's good for Greenland, for Denmark, for the NATO alliance, and therefore also good for Europe," said Frederiksen. "We are strengthening our common security, boosting our common deterrence, showing our adversaries who we are, and we are doing it together."

Frederiksen said the deal would ensure adversaries are not allowed to gain "any control or significant influence in Greenland," while increasing the presence of allies in the Arctic.

She stressed that the deal respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark as well as Greenland's right to self-determination.

Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the agreement brings the 1951 Defense Agreement "into 2026."

"For Greenland, this is not only an agreement about us; it is an agreement with us," said Nielsen.

He said it takes into account Greenland's people, rights, livelihoods and development.

"This agreement should put to rest any doubt today and in the future about where Greenland's loyalty lies," he said, stressing that Greenland would remain a "steadfast friend" of the US and part of the Western alliance.

Nielsen described the accord as "historical" and a "win-win agreement."