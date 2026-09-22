Erdoğan: There is a genocidal network in Gaza Strip that cannot get enough of killing

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday urged countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to review their position.

Speaking at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Erdoğan said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' absence from the assembly hall was an injustice to Palestinians that "wounds consciences."

"Palestinian President Mr. Abbas has been unable to be in this hall for two consecutive years. This injustice against our Palestinian brothers and sisters wounds consciences," he added.

Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue to speak on behalf of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state despite Abbas' absence.

"Although Mr. Abbas cannot be here in person, just as we did last year, we will be the voice of a free and sovereign State of Palestine," he said.

Erdoğan called on countries to recognize a Palestinian state. "Today, once again, I call on all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to reconsider their decisions," he said.

Addressing the situation in the Gaza Strip, Erdoğan said the enclave had become the world's largest cemetery for children, and the region with the world's highest rate of child amputations.

























