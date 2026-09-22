British premier calls for single set of global AI standards

British Premier Andy Burnham on Tuesday called for a "single set of global principles and standards" to govern artificial intelligence.

Burnham made the remarks at a business and investor roundtable in New York, where he met senior figures from the technology and business world, including Apple executive chair Tim Cook.

The regulation of AI is emerging as a major theme at the UN General Assembly, where Burnham is due to address world leaders later on Tuesday. He is expected to make regulation a key part of his address.

His call for common international standards comes as US President Donald Trump takes a sharply different position on global oversight of the technology.

Earlier, in his UNGA address, Trump firmly rejected calls for international supervision of AI, describing them as a "globalist scheme" to control the technology.





