UN condemns continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, urges restraint

The UN reiterated Monday its condemnation of persistent cross-border attacks launched by Yemeni Houthis against Saudi Arabia, including attempted strikes aimed at Riyadh.

"We remain deeply concerned about the ongoing military escalation in and around Yemen, including Houthi offensives in Taiz, Lahij, and Marib, with grave consequences for civilians in Yemen and across the region," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric explained that the cross-border strikes have targeted civilian areas and vital energy infrastructure across the kingdom, urging all parties to "exercise restraint and prevent any further escalation."

Recent cross-border Houthi attacks have injured civilians in southern Saudi Arabia, while renewed fighting has disrupted shipping routes and displaced civilians inside Yemen.