UN chief 'alarmed' by escalating attacks on Ukrainian, Russian cities

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "alarmed by the scale of escalating daily attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities" by Russian armed forces, which are "causing a record number of civilian casualties."

In a statement released by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Monday, Guterres said he is "equally concerned by the rising number of civilian casualties as a result of the increasing attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces inside the Russian Federation, including Moscow."

The UN chief "strongly condemns all attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur, and urges an immediate end to this dangerous escalatory spiral," the statement said.

Guterres called for "re-energized focus on diplomacy to urgently de-escalate tensions and pave the way for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire, as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Any settlement should be "in line with international law, including the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions," he stressed.

"The United Nations stands ready to support all meaningful efforts to that end," the statement added.